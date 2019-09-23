ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, and a 64.93% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.86% weaker performance.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.