ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Contrasting side by side

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 76.46 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.62 beta. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.66 beta which makes it 166.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 36.1 Current Ratio and a 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 15.04% and an $6.5 average price target. Competitively Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $33.5, with potential upside of 422.62%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.