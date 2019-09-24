ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 19 137.83 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 66.67% for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. with consensus target price of $7. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.75, while its potential upside is 38.48%. Based on the data given earlier, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 98.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.