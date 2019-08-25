ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Contrasting side by side

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Risk & Volatility

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s 2.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 155.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta and it is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.28% and an $6.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.