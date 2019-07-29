ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Comparison side by side

Since ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 86.45 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $6.5, and a 5.01% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.