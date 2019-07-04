ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.62 shows that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 162.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 7.97% upside potential and a consensus target price of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.3% and 8.1% respectively. 1.7% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 144.39% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.