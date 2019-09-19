ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Comparison side by side

We are comparing ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Curis Inc. 2 7.40 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Volatility and Risk

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.55 beta. Curis Inc. has a 2.47 beta and it is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Its rival Curis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.8 and 9.8 respectively. Curis Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Curis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 52.84% at a $7 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.3% and 24.7%. About 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.28% are Curis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Curis Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.