ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Comparing side by side

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.88 5.22 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.62 beta indicates that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 162.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta which is 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 13.84%. On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 365.78% and its average price target is $12.25. Based on the data delivered earlier, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.3% and 7.2% respectively. Insiders held 1.7% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 3.63% 8.29% 76.45% 82.07% 3.39% 144.39% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.