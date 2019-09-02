ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Comparison side by side

Both ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37 Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Allakos Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, Allakos Inc. which has a 20.5 Current Ratio and a 20.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.26% and an $6.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.3% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Allakos Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.