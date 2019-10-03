Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Shareholder Ota Financial Group LP Has Boosted Position by $1.07 Million; Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Has Increased Starbucks (SBUX) Position

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85B market cap company. It closed at $9.62 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 183.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 24,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 38,181 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, up from 13,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 1.68 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Police release recording of call that lead to arrest of black men at Starbucks; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B by 11,981 shares to 35,413 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Dynamic Credit And Mor (PCI) by 54,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,571 shares, and cut its stake in Siriusxm C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 0.24% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 95,963 were reported by Alley Ltd. Northstar Invest Advsr holds 2.88% or 185,836 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 8.35 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,631 shares. Barnett & Company invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Menta Cap Limited Com accumulated 0.57% or 16,028 shares. Force Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,473 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Lincoln National holds 0.08% or 23,928 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,002 shares. Pacific Fin invested in 3,719 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Com has 20,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

