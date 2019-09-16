Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Holder Ota Financial Group LP Raised Its Holding by $1.07 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 4,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 23,732 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55 million, up from 19,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $236. About 1.06 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 29/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $12.15 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” on March 02, 2017. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B by 11,981 shares to 35,413 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc by 36,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,083 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (NYSE:PNC) by 3,289 shares to 15,945 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,605 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Com has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Walleye Trading Ltd Com has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Royal London Asset accumulated 122,889 shares. Tekla Capital Ltd Company invested in 2.14% or 224,690 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 144,574 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co holds 1.32 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). The New York-based Lipe Dalton has invested 2.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 175,817 shares. Ent reported 496 shares stake. United Automobile Association holds 169,792 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has 265,898 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Saratoga Rech & Inv Management reported 239,987 shares stake.