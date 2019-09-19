Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Holder Ota Financial Group LP Boosted Its Holding; Norwegian Crusie Line (NCLH) Holding Has Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Norwegian Crusie Line (NCLH) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 17,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 275,135 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.76 million, up from 257,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Norwegian Crusie Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $54.2. About 380,218 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCLH); 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Board; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS: $1B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 700 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 02, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) by 1.12M shares to 35,114 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siriusxm A by 44,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,115 shares, and cut its stake in Siriusxm C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 1.67% or 352,530 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets accumulated 23,630 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel stated it has 0.92% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.63 million shares. The Georgia-based Gmt Cap Corporation has invested 1.69% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Guardian Capital LP holds 0.01% or 5,771 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 469,630 shares. Cannell Peter B reported 185,445 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 172,628 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.05% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 22.88 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 100 shares. Bristol John W And Co New York has invested 1.27% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 8,871 shares to 304,784 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 41,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line seen riding out cruise cancellation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Order for New Ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buy Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) on Carnival (CCL) Driven Industry Weakness – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.