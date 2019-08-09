Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Stake Held by Great Lakes Advisors Llc; Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Aar (AIR) Holding

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 48,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 377,316 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, up from 328,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 354,649 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 23,557 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – AAR Named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers List; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q; 21/05/2018 – AAR DOESN’T SEE FY19 EFFECT ON SLOWER RAMP-UP OF WASS PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has 5,845 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 1,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 2,738 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Element Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 6,577 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 50,349 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). 23,234 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,997 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability reported 86,449 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prns Llp has 0.04% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Canal Com holds 22,547 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Moreover, Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,239 shares to 94,761 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,689 shares, and cut its stake in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 56,256 shares to 18,055 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 42,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,482 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holding owns 151,513 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.03% or 24,908 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability Com owns 7,614 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 277 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 6,773 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.39% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 448,998 shares. 220,566 were reported by Stifel Fincl. Ameriprise reported 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 29,021 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.35% or 1.74 million shares. 4,717 are held by Profund Advsrs Limited. Cleararc reported 4,505 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Security Trust stated it has 225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 69,955 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $391,888 activity. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205. Shares for $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13.