Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Position Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management Llc; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Bloom Tree Partners Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 117.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 122,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,071 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 104,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 931,924 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 39.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 57,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.18M, down from 143,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 10,750 shares to 28,600 shares, valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 77,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,685 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205. Smith Jennifer Anne sold 7,746 shares worth $373,977. LAURSEN THOMAS E had sold 1,237 shares worth $59,951 on Monday, January 28. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, February 13 SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Mgmt Llc owns 113,237 shares. 300 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Natixis Advisors LP owns 98,683 shares. Asset One holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 104,388 shares. 93,462 are owned by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Citadel Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us owns 0.48% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 982,859 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 295,149 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP owns 7,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Westwood Gru owns 641,980 shares. 50 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.42% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 7,000 shares.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 475,298 shares to 819,965 shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 54,890 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company owns 91 shares. 2,800 were accumulated by Scharf Invests Limited Liability. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 1.24M shares. Agf Invs reported 258,769 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company holds 604 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 3,997 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.46% or 191,094 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Co has invested 2.55% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Foxhaven Asset LP invested 5.96% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,338 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0.47% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.21% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 22,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc owns 52,411 shares.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. MILLER JEFFREY A had sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63M on Friday, February 1. 32,500 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $6.17M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B. On Friday, February 1 the insider Schneider David sold $1.71 million. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F. Another trade for 6,884 shares valued at $1.53M was made by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.