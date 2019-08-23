Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Holding Has Lifted by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora; Swarthmore Group Has Decreased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position by $5.88 Million as Valuation Declined

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 91.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 99,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 109,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 3.16 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC: ECONOMY NEEDS NEW IMPETUS OF INCREASED LENDING; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 6,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 48,053 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 41,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 2.14 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.72 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. 702 are owned by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.14% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Clarivest Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 4,058 shares. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 3,562 shares. James Inv Research Incorporated has 81,906 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hl Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Condor Cap Mgmt holds 0.24% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 24,709 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Finemark Bancorp Trust stated it has 135,291 shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 62,454 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 103,762 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Ltd Llc accumulated 1.2% or 83,793 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Com owns 216,236 shares. Argent Company has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Eaton Vance Management reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.67% or 4.70M shares. Security National Tru Co has 225 shares. Whittier owns 6,773 shares. Holderness Co holds 0.17% or 8,025 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.06% or 115,500 shares. New York-based M&T Bancorporation Corporation has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fj Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Harvey Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 8,827 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 56,730 shares.