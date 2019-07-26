Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Stake; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Excalibur Management Decreased Holding by $955,164

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $200.29. About 17.83M shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 26/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook, No One Likes Oversharing; 20/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Hints at Possibility of Paid Service; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Confronts Outcry by Lawmakers Amid U.S. Privacy Probe; 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 16/05/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to appear at European Parliament -speaker; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC SAYS THE DATA HARVESTED FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WAS MORE LIKELY TO HURT DONALD TRUMP’S 2016 CAMPAIGN

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZION) by 117.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 122,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,071 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 104,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 1.33M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. 1,237 shares were sold by LAURSEN THOMAS E, worth $59,951 on Monday, January 28. Smith Jennifer Anne sold $373,977 worth of stock or 7,746 shares. 2,172 shares were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E, worth $107,927 on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $259,205 were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K. SHIREY TERRY ALAN had sold 500 shares worth $24,756.

