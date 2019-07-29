Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

This is a contrast between Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sierra Bancorp
|26
|3.50
|N/A
|2.06
|12.85
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Sierra Bancorp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sierra Bancorp
|0.00%
|11.8%
|1.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Sierra Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 53%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.7% of Sierra Bancorp shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28
|-0.21%
|-0.28%
|-0.14%
|1.26%
|2.51%
|4.78%
|Sierra Bancorp
|-1.85%
|7.94%
|-2.75%
|-5.89%
|-4.71%
|10.28%
For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 has weaker performance than Sierra Bancorp
Summary
Sierra Bancorp beats Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 on 7 of the 7 factors.
