Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

This is a contrast between Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Pacific Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sierra Bancorp 26 3.50 N/A 2.06 12.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Sierra Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0% Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Sierra Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 53%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.7% of Sierra Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -0.21% -0.28% -0.14% 1.26% 2.51% 4.78% Sierra Bancorp -1.85% 7.94% -2.75% -5.89% -4.71% 10.28%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 has weaker performance than Sierra Bancorp

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 on 7 of the 7 factors.