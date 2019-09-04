Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Contrasting side by side

Both Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) and Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northrim BanCorp Inc. 36 2.44 N/A 2.83 13.76

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Northrim BanCorp Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.4%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Northrim BanCorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 75.6% respectively. Competitively, Northrim BanCorp Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -1.08% 1.36% -1.05% 0.91% -3.76% 4.11% Northrim BanCorp Inc. 5.3% 8.73% 11.34% 17.98% -0.71% 18.56%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 was less bullish than Northrim BanCorp Inc.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals primarily in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits. The company also provides family residential mortgages; commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for working capital and expansion; commercial real estate loans; construction loans for commercial real estate projects, and land development and residential subdivision construction loans; and consumer loans comprising loans for automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer purchases, as well as home equity and commercial credit lines, and factoring services. In addition, it offers other services comprising consumer online banking, mobile app and mobile deposit, mobile Web and text banking, business online banking, online statements, consumer and business debit cards, cash back rewards, personalized checks at account opening, telebanking, automated teller, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfers and payments, wire transfers, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payments, automated clearing house origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, merchant, cash management, and courier agency services, as well as insurance brokerage services, annuity products, and long term investment portfolios. As of February 24, 2017, the company operated 14 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, as well as 15 mortgage origination offices. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.