Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK) and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hope Bancorp Inc. 14 3.33 N/A 1.40 9.76

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0% Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 shares and 90% of Hope Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Hope Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -0.21% -0.28% -0.14% 1.26% 2.51% 4.78% Hope Bancorp Inc. -3.8% -2.01% -7.26% -8.99% -24.28% 15.18%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 has weaker performance than Hope Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Hope Bancorp Inc. beats Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.