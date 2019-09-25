Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (ZBK) and Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) Contrasting side by side

Since Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) and Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hanmi Financial Corporation 21 2.90 N/A 1.81 11.88

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0% Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 and Hanmi Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0 0 0 0.00 Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Hanmi Financial Corporation’s consensus price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 13.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 shares are owned by institutional investors while 92% of Hanmi Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Hanmi Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -1.08% 1.36% -1.05% 0.91% -3.76% 4.11% Hanmi Financial Corporation -1.42% -3.15% -8.55% -4.23% -14.55% 9.09%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 has weaker performance than Hanmi Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hanmi Financial Corporation beats Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.