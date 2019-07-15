Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association 47 3.02 N/A 4.04 11.16 Oak Valley Bancorp 19 3.63 N/A 1.42 13.60

Demonstrates Zions Bancorporation National Association and Oak Valley Bancorp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Oak Valley Bancorp is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation National Association. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 11.7% 1.2% Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Zions Bancorporation National Association is 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.49 beta. Competitively, Oak Valley Bancorp’s 58.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Zions Bancorporation National Association and Oak Valley Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 0 2.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Zions Bancorporation National Association has a 7.81% upside potential and an average target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.55% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.8% of Oak Valley Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has 10.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation National Association -6.35% -5.29% -8.92% -10.03% -21.66% 10.78% Oak Valley Bancorp 1.36% -2.42% 9.44% 13.94% -4.16% 5.85%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation National Association was more bullish than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Zions Bancorporation National Association beats Oak Valley Bancorp.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.