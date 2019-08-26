Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association 46 2.52 N/A 4.15 10.85 Hope Bancorp Inc. 14 3.24 N/A 1.38 10.70

In table 1 we can see Zions Bancorporation National Association and Hope Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hope Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation National Association. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Zions Bancorporation National Association is currently more expensive than Hope Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2% Hope Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Zions Bancorporation National Association has a beta of 1.48 and its 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hope Bancorp Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and Hope Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 2 2.67 Hope Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s upside potential currently stands at 29.90% and an $52 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares are held by institutional investors while 89.9% of Hope Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Zions Bancorporation National Association’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Hope Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63% Hope Bancorp Inc. -0.2% 6.27% 6.34% 1.03% -12.83% 24.37%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock price has smaller growth than Hope Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation National Association beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hope Bancorp Inc.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposits comprising personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, which consist of working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services that comprise issuing and advising on letters of credit for export and import businesses, as well as handles documentary collections. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services to high-net-worth clients; mobile banking application for smartphones; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; and Internet banking and bill-pay services, as well as operates automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 73 branches in California, New York/New Jersey, Illinois, Washington, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and Georgia; and 8 loan production offices in Dallas, Seattle, Atlanta, Denver, Portland, Fremont, Newport Beach, and Laguna Niguel. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.