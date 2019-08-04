Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Is At $42.55 Formed Wedge; Synacor (SYNC)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) formed wedge down with $39.15 target or 8.00% below today’s $42.55 share price. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) has $7.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 2.89M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag

Synacor Inc (SYNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.42, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 14 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 9 sold and reduced equity positions in Synacor Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 9.64 million shares, down from 9.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Synacor Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Intel Corp holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Synacor, Inc. for 823,284 shares. Raffles Associates Lp owns 160,539 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.15% invested in the company for 480,532 shares. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. The company has market cap of $58.91 million. It enables its clients to provide their clients engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its clients to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.87 million for 9.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $391,888 activity. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590. ALEXANDER BRUCE K had sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205. Another trade for 2,172 shares valued at $107,927 was made by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13. SHIREY TERRY ALAN also sold $24,756 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares.