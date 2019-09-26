Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Contrasting side by side

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation National Association 45 2.80 N/A 4.15 10.85 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 29 3.83 N/A 2.05 14.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Zions Bancorporation National Association and Central Pacific Financial Corp. Central Pacific Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Zions Bancorporation National Association. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Central Pacific Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zions Bancorporation National Association and Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation National Association 0.00% 12% 1.2% Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0.00% 12.2% 1%

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Central Pacific Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Zions Bancorporation National Association and Central Pacific Financial Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation National Association 0 1 4 2.80 Central Pacific Financial Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s upside potential is 15.39% at a $51.2 average price target. Meanwhile, Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 2.81%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zions Bancorporation National Association looks more robust than Central Pacific Financial Corp. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares and 95% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Zions Bancorporation National Association shares. Comparatively, Central Pacific Financial Corp. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zions Bancorporation National Association 3.59% -2.72% -7.23% -6.07% -13.96% 10.63% Central Pacific Financial Corp. -0.67% -1.86% -0.37% 1.9% 6.16% 21.03%

For the past year Zions Bancorporation National Association has weaker performance than Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation National Association beats Central Pacific Financial Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers commercial and retail banking, and mortgage lending products and services; and personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposits, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; small business administration and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 436 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.