Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) to pay $0.34 on Aug 22, 2019; SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (SVYSF) Shorts Increased By 3.29%

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to pay $0.34 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:ZION) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA’s current price of $41.03 translates into 0.83% yield. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 2.05 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) had an increase of 3.29% in short interest. SVYSF’s SI was 722,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.29% from 699,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 7226 days are for SOLVAY ET CIE SA A SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)’s short sellers to cover SVYSF’s short positions. It closed at $101.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,000 shares. 200 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated. 19,562 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 45,065 are held by Creative Planning. Mufg Americas owns 21,283 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 31,959 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 46,836 shares. Amer Century Cos owns 2.42 million shares. U S Global Invsts reported 0.23% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 298,896 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability holds 377,316 shares.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.26 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 9.88 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ZION in report on Tuesday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $50 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of ZION in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMG, ABCB, ZION – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Solvay S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Solvay: Robust, Resilient, Reliable With A 3.6% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Solvay: A One-Time Glitch Or The New Normal? – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Solvay S.A. 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Solvay S.A. 2016 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 24, 2017.

Solvay SA/NV engages in the chemical businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.31 billion. The firm offers advanced formulations, such as surfactants, amines, polymers, and phosphorous derivatives; specialty mining reagent solutions, phosphine chemistry solutions, and solutions for stabilization of polymers; vanillin for food, flavors, and fragrances industries; and synthetic intermediates used in perfumery, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. It has a 10.33 P/E ratio. It also provides advanced materials, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, fluoropolymers, and cross-linked high-performance compounds, as well as specialty polymers; fluor and rare-earth formulations for automotive, semi-conductor, and lighting applications; materials used in emission control catalysis and aluminum brazing, as well as cleaning and polishing materials for electronics; and silica used in fuel efficient and performance tires, toothpastes, foods, industrial products, and rubber articles, as well as supplies aerospace engineered material solutions.