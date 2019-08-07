Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) to pay $0.34 on Aug 22, 2019; Church & Dwight Co Has 1.09 Sentiment

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 280 funds increased or opened new positions, while 257 trimmed and sold holdings in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 197.67 million shares, down from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Church & Dwight Co Inc in top ten positions decreased from 22 to 20 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 215 Increased: 201 New Position: 79.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to pay $0.34 on Aug 22, 2019. (NASDAQ:ZION) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Zions Bancorporation NA’s current price of $42.02 translates into 0.81% yield. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 3.06 million shares traded or 36.48% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Reik & Co. Llc holds 36.9% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for 1.90 million shares. S&Co Inc owns 714,926 shares or 5.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M. Kraus & Co has 4.66% invested in the company for 111,981 shares. The Wisconsin-based Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc has invested 4.51% in the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, a California-based fund reported 98,380 shares.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 1.47 million shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.45 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 31.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

Among 3 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zions Bancorporation had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 6.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company has market cap of $7.44 billion. The firm offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related services and products; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It has a 10.16 P/E ratio. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Wi holds 845,070 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 6,203 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5.23 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 86,684 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 42,857 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 11 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Limited has 0.12% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 101,859 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 73,921 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 39,968 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 47,100 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Communication holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 9,800 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 13,823 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $391,888 activity. The insider ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205. $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $24,756 was made by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13.