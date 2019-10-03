Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $692,003 as Stock Value Were Volatile; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Cut Its Holding by $9.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 53,231 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 396,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, down from 449,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.50% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 44,785 shares traded or 302.06% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 84,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $364.04 million, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 6.38 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” on March 02, 2017. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 27, 2013 was also an interesting one.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co by 67,709 shares to 573,906 shares, valued at $11.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 105,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc Del (Prn).

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $38.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 16,929 shares to 39,740 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ship Finance International L (NYSE:SFL) by 94,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.