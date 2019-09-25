Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Cut Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined While Srb Lowered Position by $5.31 Million

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 69,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.38M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 1.75 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B

Polygon Management Ltd decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZIONW) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd sold 53,231 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 396,562 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, down from 449,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. It closed at $11.23 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 9,300 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $147.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.55 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 175,500 shares to 239,300 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 105,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Sa (Prn).

