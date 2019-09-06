Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Price Declined While Axa Upped by $447,345 Its Holding; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Upped Its Dave And Busters (PLAY) Holding

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Dave And Busters (PLAY) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 268,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40 million, up from 191,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Dave And Busters for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 1.01M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit

Axa increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 9,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 134,065 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.09M, up from 124,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.14. About 2.08 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION)

