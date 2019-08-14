Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Declined While Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Mackenzie Financial Trimmed Regency Ctrs (REG) Holding by $1.03 Million; Share Price Declined

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 643,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 2,947 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134,000, down from 646,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 1.47 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 55.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 15,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 12,411 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, down from 27,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 456,562 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 370,710 shares to 1.69 million shares, valued at $91.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 20,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson LP holds 0.15% or 122,259 shares. Advisor Prtn Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 4,975 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 233,451 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Sei invested 0.04% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,400 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Comerica Comml Bank reported 62,289 shares. Prelude Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 12,222 shares. Aqr Capital Lc reported 0% stake. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Pinebridge Lp stated it has 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Vanguard owns 0.07% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 25.23M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.08% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

More notable recent Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Regency Centers Acquires Iconic Shopping Center at The Pruneyard – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xalles Holdings Progress and Plans for the Second Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Regulus Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kimco Realty’s (KIM) Q2 FFO as Expected, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Risk appetite dampened by Trump trade warnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Float Rate Ome Str (FRA) by 49,017 shares to 228,994 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Ltd Liability owns 4,717 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 292,865 shares. Fil accumulated 210,175 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 6,773 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 25,289 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 30,184 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) reported 235 shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 46,293 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Vanguard Group stated it has 21.90M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 101 shares.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zions -4.4% as Q2 disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/09/2019: OAS,ZN,ERF,ERF.TO,MUR – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “The Dow Is Up After Debt-Ceiling Deal; Hasbro Stock Climbs on Solid Earnings – Barron’s” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.92M for 9.14 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.