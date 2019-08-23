Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stock Declined While Fsi Group Cut by $4.61 Million Its Stake; Iconiq Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Market Valuation Declined

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 777,952 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24 million, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $6.91 during the last trading session, reaching $165. About 10.63M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 681,034 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Schroder Mngmt Group has 0.08% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Heartland Inc invested in 224,323 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2.29 million shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru accumulated 386 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 685 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ejf Capital Limited stated it has 1.24% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.82% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 258,046 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 46,688 shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.12% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 8,343 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability owns 500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co stated it has 48,703 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 9.27 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.