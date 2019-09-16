Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake Maintained by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd; Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Waters Corp. (WAT) Position by $1.26 Million

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 5,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 8,499 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, down from 14,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $231.69. About 274,954 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:13:05 P.M. On agreeing to the Waters, Maxine amendment; as modified Agreed to by voice vote; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Meeks: Reps. Meeks and Waters Urge Greater Use of Diverse Asset Managers In Education Endowments; 17/05/2018 – VIETNAM SAYS ITS OIL AND GAS OPERATIONS ARE CONDUCTED IN WATERS ‘ENTIRELY UNDER VIETNAMESE SOVEREIGNTY’; 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 02/05/2018 – Teton Waters Ranch Names Chief Executive Officer; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About 935,767 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 1.65 million shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 50,512 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & owns 73,839 shares. 293 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman Communication. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt reported 12,288 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pggm holds 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 76,441 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp invested in 63,725 shares. Horizon Invest Limited Co has invested 2.28% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 128,611 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Creative Planning stated it has 32,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma holds 80,608 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.96% stake.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 123,780 shares to 590,853 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 82,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,704 shares, and cut its stake in Central Fed Corp.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14 million and $731.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 2,293 shares to 342,961 shares, valued at $73.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bailard invested in 3,178 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 69,099 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company owns 937 shares. Hsbc Public Limited has 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Frontier Mgmt Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 317,144 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 14,598 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 8,437 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 3,235 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) invested in 184,708 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Llc has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,557 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 4,855 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

More news for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 18, 2019 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.19M for 27.19 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.