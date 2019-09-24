Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Stake Lifted by Fsi Group Llc; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake by $5.12 Million

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 196.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 12,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 19,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, up from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.77. About 1.82 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 25,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 125,367 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.64M, up from 100,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $207.75. About 2.57M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs landed an “outperform” rating under new coverage at Bernstein; 08/05/2018 – India’s ReNew Power files for IPO that could raise $1 bln; 30/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HIRES STEVE LESSAR, KONNIN TAM FROM GOLDMAN FOR PE; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES GREAT OPPORTUNITIES FOR SPONSORS, CLIENTS: SCHER; 12/03/2018 – That puts Solomon in the running to head Goldman. Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein could step down as soon as the end of the year, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation; 19/03/2018 – “Growth outperformance has not historically signaled subsequent value outperformance,” Goldman’s David Kostin wrote; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 16/05/2018 – Goldman Sach-backed fintech company Circle is looking make a better, faster, digital version of the U.S. dollar; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog issues rebuke over Barroso’s Goldman move; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Hires New Co-Head of Russia in First Shakeup Since 2015

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,806 shares to 220,114 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 176,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,723 shares, and cut its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.