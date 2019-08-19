Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined While Ejf Capital Has Trimmed Position; Mizuho Bank LTD Lifted Its Cme Group (CME) Stake

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 302,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 229,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 532,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 1.36 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $217.08. About 518,281 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/05/2018 - CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: SURGE MORE THAN 2 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER TOPPING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 30/05/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE'S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 - CME GROUP SAYS NEX TAKEOVER DEADLINE APRIL 12; 29/03/2018 - MOODY'S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 06/04/2018 - CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 25/04/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 16/04/2018 - CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 08/03/2018 - LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures down, but off 7-week lows

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor National Bank reported 3,526 shares stake. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.7% or 41,132 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,268 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech reported 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 101,247 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 2.43M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Management Lc holds 2,300 shares. Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 1,743 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested in 10,418 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc has invested 2.51% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 164,866 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 7,213 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsr Inc invested in 26,657 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 3,760 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares to 30,534 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 83,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Business First Bancshares In.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86M for 9.40 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.