Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shares Declined While Bluemar Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Doliver Capital Advisors Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Stake as Shares Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 112,202 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 120,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 1.50 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc sold 20,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 47,545 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 68,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 7.64 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.03 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Doliver Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $156.59M and $253.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,357 shares to 68,064 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 9.86 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 15,532 shares to 157,690 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Playags Inc by 33,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).