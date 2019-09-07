Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Has Cut Its Holding by $9.59 Million as Market Value Declined; Sound Shore Management Holding in Total S.A. (TOT) Has Boosted by $18.43 Million as Share Value Declined

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Total S.A. (TOT) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 335,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.81M, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Total S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $50.52. About 1.12M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Pft $2.64B; 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 29/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 16/05/2018 – US Withdrawal From the JCPOA: Total’s Position Related to the South Pars 11 Project in Iran; 08/03/2018 – AP Moeller-Maersk Completes Sale of Maersk Oil to Total

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc analyzed 213,204 shares as the company's stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 56,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 269,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.73M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 477,569 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $101.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 651,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.87M shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.65M for 9.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin Svcs has 0.12% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 173,868 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 139,903 are held by Amp Cap Ltd. 292,865 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Broadview Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.55% or 125,200 shares. 7,614 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Ltd Llc. Carlson Ltd Partnership has 697,000 shares. 113,301 are held by Bridgewater Associates L P. Mcf Ltd invested in 886 shares. Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cibc Ww Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 26,285 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cls Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% or 229 shares. 2,947 are held by Rmb Cap Ltd Com. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 69,955 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.