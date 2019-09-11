Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Decreased Stake by $414,900 as Valuation Declined; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Continues to Hold Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 54.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 9,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 7,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $351,000, down from 16,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 1.77M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 1.45 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 06/03/2018 ICE: FCA offers investors olive branch over $1trn Saudi Aramco float; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11,020 shares to 92,786 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $181.53M for 10.09 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zions (ZION) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

