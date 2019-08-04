Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Fsi Group Trimmed Its Holding by $4.61 Million as Market Value Declined; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $806,050 as Shares Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 67,815 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, down from 71,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 2.89 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 324,471 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership owns 697,000 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.07% or 61,364 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 227,071 shares. Kennedy Mgmt reported 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cwm Lc reported 300 shares. 5,100 are owned by Fruth Invest Mgmt. Mastrapasqua Asset Inc has 0.07% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 7,740 shares. 6,449 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 0.03% or 166,964 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 382,254 shares. Brandywine Global Management Ltd Liability Com reported 216,236 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $391,888 activity. On Monday, February 4 STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 8,000 shares. 500 shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN, worth $24,756. 5,169 shares were sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K, worth $259,205.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.87 million for 9.76 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

