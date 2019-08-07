Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Fsi Group Lowered Holding by $4.61 Million; As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Share Value Declined, Lagoda Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $1.29 Million

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.55. About 35,036 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 55.04% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q EPS $1.32; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks Total Cash and Cash Equivalents as of March 31 Were $690.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Rev $250.4M; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 09/04/2018 – UBNT INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 875,696 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 58,938 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 50,638 were accumulated by Salem Invest Counselors Inc. Swiss Bancorp holds 38,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsr has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 3,411 were accumulated by Paloma Prns. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Landscape Capital Mngmt owns 3,885 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Georgia-based Voya Inv Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 4,275 shares. Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 172,548 shares.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 257,753 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $391,888 activity. Shares for $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell And Associate owns 16,935 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Orrstown holds 0.01% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Systematic Ltd Partnership stated it has 134,455 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Com reported 1.87M shares. Strs Ohio holds 47,100 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 119,284 shares. Sit Investment Associates has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 6,449 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Stieven Cap Advisors LP reported 374,229 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, United Serv Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 77,313 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation accumulated 153,312 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rothschild And Comm Asset Us holds 0.48% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 982,859 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 98,683 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $199.27M for 9.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

