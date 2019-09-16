Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Fsi Group Has Lifted Holding; Caxton Raised Holding in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) by $310,720 as Share Value Rose

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 18,098 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 196.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 12,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 19,319 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $888,000, up from 6,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 419,218 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,806 shares to 220,114 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 455,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,985 shares, and cut its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 353,532 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 542,464 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory holds 0.03% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Cap holds 0.92% or 161,122 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mgmt Gru stated it has 391,228 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Holderness Invests Company has invested 0.16% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd owns 88,885 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,803 shares. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust stated it has 286 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 398,429 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 135,565 shares. Cortland Advisers Lc holds 3.44% or 1.60M shares in its portfolio.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36M shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.