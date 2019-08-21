Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Fj Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Declined; Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Range Resources (RRC) by $925,936 as Market Valuation Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 8,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 44,975 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 1.93 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Range Resources Corporation (RRC) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 84,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 844,056 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.49 million, up from 759,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 8.46M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 67,423 shares to 252,423 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Point Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 19,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.88 million for 9.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 139,903 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 45,120 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 255,960 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Broadview Limited Liability Com holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 125,200 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 25,289 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 212 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 2,098 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Castine Mngmt Lc reported 2.36% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fruth Investment Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 5,100 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Pathstone Family Office Llc owns 88 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 16,440 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.56% or 697,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has 149,094 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd has invested 2.37% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 40,565 shares. Kennedy stated it has 844,056 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 175,310 were accumulated by Oarsman Capital. 50,752 are owned by Envestnet Asset. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca), California-based fund reported 46 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc reported 1.07M shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 556,918 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 22,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 0.01% or 270,288 shares. Paloma Mgmt Co accumulated 593,401 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc by 62,348 shares to 38,351 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 30,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,858 shares, and cut its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $218,924 on Friday, March 1.