Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Stake by $1.04 Million as Shares Declined; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $785,070

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 1.63 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 4,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 139,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.04M, down from 144,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $156.62. About 1.90M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 29.44 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport & has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 581,756 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Amp Cap Invsts owns 302,943 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested in 0.16% or 12,933 shares. Markston Lc owns 30,083 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 554,156 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 63,932 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Co reported 21,739 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stephens Ar invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Stewart And Patten Ltd Llc owns 139,334 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 14,961 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $556.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,322 shares to 13,363 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 123,780 shares to 590,853 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 80,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,191 shares, and cut its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.65 million were accumulated by Panagora Asset. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Thomas White Intl Limited holds 14,900 shares. 1.30M are held by Natixis. Zacks Inv Management accumulated 60,598 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 113,600 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0% or 31,836 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0% or 112 shares. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated accumulated 319,831 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 42,070 shares. Allstate Corp invested in 55,953 shares. 20,619 were accumulated by Mufg Americas. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 400,886 shares.