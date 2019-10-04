Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Ejf Capital Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Share Value Rose While Soros Fund Management Lowered by $2.86 Million Its Holding

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 68,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 161,122 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, down from 229,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 96,746 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 35,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 536,699 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.78 million, down from 571,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 69,716 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset holds 0.01% or 14,777 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 60,598 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 5.15M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 177,957 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 78,598 shares. Stephens Ar has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Td Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 53,953 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 68,463 shares. 286 were reported by Parkside Fincl Bank And. Tcw Group reported 1.48M shares. 26,060 are held by Twin Mgmt Inc. First Personal Service has invested 0.11% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 14,870 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct. 498 were reported by Advisory Serv Net Limited Co.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90 million for 9.75 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $805.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $838,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sb Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,151 shares, and has risen its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 20.50M shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 212,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $137.37 million for 10.99 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.