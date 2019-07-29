Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Stake; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Harvest Management Has Cut Holding as Shares Rose

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 6,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 151,513 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47 million, down from 158,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 3.14 million shares traded or 48.84% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zions Bancorporation (ZION) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “S&P 500 Movers: PHM, SWK – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $777,478 activity. Shares for $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN. The insider ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205. Shares for $385,590 were sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.85M for 10.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca), California-based fund reported 595 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.03% or 151,513 shares. Cibc World has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 26,285 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi accumulated 845,070 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 0.27% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.32M shares. Korea Investment Corporation reported 110,900 shares. Argent Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,790 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 101,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advisors holds 4,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Petrus Trust Co Lta stated it has 5,901 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 157,776 shares. Paragon Lc stated it has 2.44% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Bluemar Mgmt Lc invested 1.9% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Lifeplan Gru holds 0% or 82 shares. Pggm Invests reported 76,441 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,023 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $85.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).