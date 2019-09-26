Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Cut Position by $1.13 Million as Stock Declined; Greenleaf Trust Has Lowered Its Holding in Honda Motor Co LTD Adr (HMC) as Valuation Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr (HMC) by 75.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 70,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 22,936 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 93,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Honda Motor Co Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 711,882 shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical HMC News: 14/04/2018 – Honda eyes top slot in India’s two-wheeler market; 18/04/2018 – Japan holds a leading position in the development of humanoid robots, with machines like Honda’s Asimo; 05/03/2018 Rugged Yet Refined Honda Ridgeline Arriving at Dealerships; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 15/05/2018 – HONDA SAYS NO INJURIES HAVE BEEN REPORTED ON ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – Express India: Honda bike plant shut for `safety reasons’, police file mishap case; 17/04/2018 – Suspension of CR-V sales hits Honda in China; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Honda Auto Receivables 2018-2 Owner Trust Nts Rtgs; 27/05/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Unveils The HondaJet Elite; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF HONDA MOTOR FOR “INTERLOCKING BRAKE SUPPORT STRUCTURE FOR SADDLE-TYPE VEHICLE”

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 33.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc analyzed 25,000 shares as the company's stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 50,307 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 75,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $44.37. About 1.09M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12,890 shares to 62,155 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89 million for 10.18 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 40,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,400 were reported by Macquarie Grp Ltd. 587 are owned by First Interstate Commercial Bank. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% or 17,661 shares. Maltese Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 743,461 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Parkside Fin Natl Bank Trust reported 286 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd owns 21,682 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 39,787 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.34% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 1.65 million shares. Clark Management Group accumulated 391,228 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 43,692 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Llc. Thomas White International Limited owns 14,900 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 602,806 shares.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,325 shares to 51,642 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cgi Inc by 14,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,789 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HMC’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.