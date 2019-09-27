Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Upped Stake

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 112,202 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 120,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 617,783 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 33.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 87,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 350,628 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.42M, up from 262,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 3.00 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 19/03/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-IN-HUMAN DOSING OF ITS RIPK1 INHIBITOR CLINICAL PROGRAM AND THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER KLEIN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017…; 10/04/2018 – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Nanobiotix Have an Agreement to Run lmmunotherapeutic Pre-Clinical Research in Lung Cancer Combining NBTXR3 and Nivolumab; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 36,964 shares to 41,919 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 57,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,353 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 24,404 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 0.2% or 9,800 shares. Blume Inc has 1,500 shares. First Manhattan Communication stated it has 215,797 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.26% or 41,093 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 485 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 941,592 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1.24 million shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). King Luther Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 3.93 million are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Hendley & holds 38,177 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 0.07% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.42% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $342.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 318,575 shares to 454,226 shares, valued at $12.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 90,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Playags Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Strategic Finance Serv Inc holds 0.52% or 86,375 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 0.05% or 31,793 shares. Alps Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 22,402 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated reported 148,715 shares. Allstate holds 55,953 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 290,401 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc owns 15,775 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The stated it has 12,586 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd owns 6,214 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 177,957 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 146,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 323,751 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.09 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.