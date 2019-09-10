Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Share Value Declined While Ejf Capital Cut by $13.61 Million Its Position; Union Pac (UNP) Share Price Rose While Tctc Holdings Has Boosted by $343,018 Its Holding

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 302,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 229,663 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43 million, down from 532,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 2.59 million shares traded or 11.63% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 2,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 5,193 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $868,000, up from 3,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 3.20 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.86% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 60,880 shares. 65,069 are held by Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Town Country Bankshares Trust Dba First Bankers Trust accumulated 6,351 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Creative Planning holds 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 242,639 shares. Tru Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 76,129 shares. Moreover, Intact Investment Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40,100 shares. Madison Invest holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 106,202 shares. Archon Partners Limited Company has invested 2.82% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Farmers Merchants Invests Incorporated invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 391,384 shares. Altfest L J Co holds 0.17% or 8,642 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 231,948 shares. 1,717 are held by First Personal Services. Tradition Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,805 shares to 63,512 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 60,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,180 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $193.59M for 9.72 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Zions (ZION) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation Earnings: ZION Stock Slides as Q1 EPS Down Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 0.03% or 151,513 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Trust Lta owns 5,901 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.03% or 49,369 shares. Sit Inv Incorporated owns 61 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Lpl Limited Co stated it has 26,694 shares. 1.23M were reported by Legal And General Grp Public Limited. The Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Sg Americas Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 8,146 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Incorporated accumulated 32,951 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sun Life Financial Inc reported 318 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 4,505 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 46,836 shares.