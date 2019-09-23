Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Share Price Declined While Pnc Financial Services Group Lowered Stake by $1.44 Million; Camelot Portfolios Has Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 82.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 23,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 4,846 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 27,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.35M shares traded or 61.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 31,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 710,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.68 million, down from 742,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 1.54 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $241.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,575 shares to 9,490 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 27,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,777 are owned by Dillon And Associate Incorporated. 158,247 were accumulated by Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price Inc. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,825 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1.24 million were accumulated by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.68% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Inv holds 248,733 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3.14M shares or 1.43% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,845 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il accumulated 469,940 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn holds 88,176 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak holds 1.73% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 28,758 shares. Paw accumulated 13,000 shares. Capital International Ca holds 0.42% or 118,116 shares in its portfolio. Hendley & holds 14,010 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 584,984 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust Trust holds 0% or 286 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets holds 39,692 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.09% or 550,000 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 288,306 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Inc reported 14,777 shares stake. Broadview Limited accumulated 67,675 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 1.32 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zacks Mngmt has 60,598 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 146,489 shares or 0% of the stock. Wade G W Incorporated invested in 8,273 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 15,871 shares. United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 212 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate has 11,860 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.90M for 10.21 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.