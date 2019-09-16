Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Share Price Declined While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Raised Stake by $1.04 Million; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Markel (MKL)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80M, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.51 million shares traded or 6.20% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 303.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 14,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 18,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.60 million, up from 4,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.84. About 27,983 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Den Berg Mngmt I reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 191 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Macquarie Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). City Hldg owns 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 44 shares. 413 are held by Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership. Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 0% or 10 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 475 shares. Cordasco Fin Net owns 39 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 587 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 216,371 were reported by Renaissance Techs Ltd. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,705 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 388 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 31,878 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Markel Corporation Launches Lodgepine Capital Management Limited, Its New Retrocessional ILS Platform Based In Bermuda – PRNewswire” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Corp (MKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 276,725 shares to 443,943 shares, valued at $17.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 366,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 123,780 shares to 590,853 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 80,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,191 shares, and cut its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invs holds 76,441 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 43,692 shares. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 170 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Lpl Ltd Com holds 0% or 26,537 shares in its portfolio. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 460,174 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,671 shares. Security Natl Tru invested in 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Rice Hall James Associate Limited Liability Com invested in 66,303 shares or 0.1% of the stock. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.12% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Hsbc Public Lc owns 235,609 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fsi Grp Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Da Davidson And Co has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 6,560 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 6,000 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Reasons to Add Zions (ZION) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This is Why Zions (ZION) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Mortgage Banking Income Aid Zions (ZION) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Zions Bancorporation At $35, Earn 5.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.