Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position Held by Paragon Capital Management Llc; Seidman Lawrence B Has Upped Position in Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) as Valuation Declined

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (MLVF) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 705,782 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.20 million, up from 619,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Malvern Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 9,744 shares traded or 55.53% up from the average. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) has declined 17.55% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MLVF News: 16/05/2018 – Malvern International PLC Acquisition & Placing; 20/04/2018 DJ Malvern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLVF); 25/04/2018 – Malvern Bancorp 2Q EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Malvern International 2017 Pretax Loss Narrows By 47%

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 33,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 80,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 1.11 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.51, from 3.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold MLVF shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 4.72 million shares or 49.80% less from 9.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clover LP holds 5.31% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) for 148,798 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc has 0% invested in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Amer International Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 4,817 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Cap Lc holds 1.54% or 640,587 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 326,836 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 895 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). 2,236 are held by Barclays Plc. Blackrock invested in 337,943 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Minerva Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF). Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 717,899 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 105,390 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 17,851 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,568 shares to 51,525 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,432 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 0.03% or 21,283 shares. 5,790 were accumulated by Argent Tru Co. Kennedy Mgmt Inc reported 16,655 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 45,120 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co owns 1.14 million shares. Westwood Holdings Group Inc Inc reported 641,980 shares. Convergence Invest Ltd has 0.3% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 29,908 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 412,490 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 258,046 shares. Tcw Gp Inc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). First Personal Financial reported 8,343 shares. 16,735 are owned by Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.37% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 9,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The invested in 14,699 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $777,478 activity. $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $385,590 was made by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. ALEXANDER BRUCE K also sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, February 12.